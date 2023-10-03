Workshop held today to encourage young women to pursue nontraditional careers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Nontraditional Employment for Women workshop took place today at Ivy Tech Community College, to encourage young women to enter nontraditional workforces.

Several high school sophomores filled up the Ivy Tech gymnasium to hear from women in nontraditional jobs.

A nontraditional career is one where 25% or less of the employment is women. Some examples are police officers, construction workers and entrepreneurs.

Women in these jobs have decided they want to be mentors to young women in the community who want to follow in their footsteps.

Rebecca Maze is one of those mentors and her nontraditional career is Senior Investigator at the Allen County Coroner’s Office. She joined the program to pay it forward.

“We didn’t have this when I was growing up, I actually found out about my career from a mentor of mine, Pat Kite, who used to work for the Sheriff’s Department, she was a huge mentor in my career and I would absolutely love to be a huge mentor for another young lady,” says Maze.

The students got to do hands-on activities like investigating a crime scene, laying down bricks and putting each other in and out of handcuffs.

If you want to become a mentor or if you want to learn more about these career fields, head to their website linked here.

