Turn the Town Pink: Vera Bradley Foundation hangs pink ribbons for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Jessica Walter
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Vera Bradley Foundation and the Lutheran Health Network began hanging Ribbons for Research throughout 21Country to raise money for breast cancer research. Each pink ribbon represents a donation made to the foundation.

To date, the Vera Bradley Foundation has raised $38 million and has pledged $12 million more this year.

For $25, Vera Bradley will ship five ribbons to you to hang or display around the community. You can buy your ribbons here.

