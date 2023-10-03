Turn the Town Pink: Vera Bradley Foundation hangs pink ribbons for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Vera Bradley Foundation and the Lutheran Health Network began hanging Ribbons for Research throughout 21Country to raise money for breast cancer research. Each pink ribbon represents a donation made to the foundation.

To date, the Vera Bradley Foundation has raised $38 million and has pledged $12 million more this year.

For $25, Vera Bradley will ship five ribbons to you to hang or display around the community. You can buy your ribbons here.

