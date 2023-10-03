Tell Julian: A Visit to Kuehnert Dairy Farm

By Julian Teekaram
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - You’ll fall “udderly” in love with Kuehnert Dairy Farm! There are more than 40 activities for the kids to enjoy!

Manager Andrew Kuehnert says the dairy farm has been in his family for more than 125 years. He says when they decided to open the farm to the public eleven years ago, he created something special. An ooey gooey grilled cheese sandwich he calls the “Mousetrap.”

“I’ve always loved cheese of course. And I started experimenting with unique cheeses and the sandwich kinda stuck and I didn’t know what I wanted to call it.  So it’s almost a human-sized mousetrap. It’s got so much cheese in there you’re just drawn to it.” said Kuehnert.

Three distinct types of cheeses make up Andrew’s Mousetrap. Colby jack, cheddar and havarti cheese layered between two thick pieces of Texas toast equals one cheesy masterpiece!

Click the video to watch Julian Teekaram’s review of the Mousetrap.

And for more information on Kuehnert Dairy Farm, click here.

