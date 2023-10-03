Pokagon State Park to host first Pumpkin Bike Trail in late October

(Dollywood)
By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Pokagon State Park is hosting a fun bike trail in time for the Halloween holiday.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the state park will hold its first Pumpkin Bike Trail in late October, and park officials are calling for people who want to display their carved pumpkins to prepare for the event.

DNR officials say they encourage everyone from families to businesses to participate and say anyone interested must register with the park’s office.

Officials say all participants must have their own pumpkins to design, and pumpkins will be lit for trick-or-treating at the trail’s entrance.

The news release says no open flames are allowed, and battery-operated candles are accepted.

The trail will be on display from Oct. 24-30, and voting for the best pumpkin design will be on Oct. 28., and the winner will receive prizes from the park.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2023 Annular Solar Eclipse

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

Turn the Town Pink 2023

Turn the Town Pink: Vera Bradley Foundation hangs pink ribbons for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Walter
The Vera Bradley Foundation and the Lutheran Health Network began hanging Ribbons for Research throughout 21Country to raise money for breast cancer research. Each pink ribbon represents a donation made to the foundation.

Special Segments

Tell Julian: A Visit to Kuehnert Dairy Farm

Tell Julian: A Visit to Kuehnert Dairy Farm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julian Teekaram
Manager Andrew Kuehnert says the dairy farm has been in his family for more than 125 years. He says when they decided to open the farm to the public eleven years ago, he created something special. An ooey gooey grilled cheese sandwich he calls the “Mousetrap.”

News

Tell Julian: A Visit to Kuehnert Dairy Farm

Tell Julian: A Visit to Kuehnert Dairy Farm

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

FWACC participates in Fall Empty the Shelters adoption event

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is once again encouraging the public to adopt pets.

Latest News

News

21Alive Morning New

Liz Braden's Tuesday morning forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
21Alive Morning New

News

Truck Fire US20

Fiery semi crash closes U.S. 20 for hours

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Krista Miller
Indiana State Police say a semi driver was going too fast for the curves on U.S. 20

News

Crash Map US 20

INDOT Crash investigation on US 20 all lanes block

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kevin Pearson
Between IN 327 and N 900 W (6 miles west of Angola).

News

New members sworn into CASA

Nine new members sworn into Allen County Court Appointed Special Advocates program

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Samantha Condra
The Allen County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program had nine new members sworn in this evening.

News

Never Your Fault

‘Never Your Fault’; Domestic violence campaign launched at Fort Wayne bars and restaurants

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Karli VanCleave
A new coaster campaign wants victims of domestic violence to know “it’s never your fault”.