Pokagon State Park to host first Pumpkin Bike Trail in late October

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Pokagon State Park is hosting a fun bike trail in time for the Halloween holiday.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the state park will hold its first Pumpkin Bike Trail in late October, and park officials are calling for people who want to display their carved pumpkins to prepare for the event.

DNR officials say they encourage everyone from families to businesses to participate and say anyone interested must register with the park’s office.

Officials say all participants must have their own pumpkins to design, and pumpkins will be lit for trick-or-treating at the trail’s entrance.

The news release says no open flames are allowed, and battery-operated candles are accepted.

The trail will be on display from Oct. 24-30, and voting for the best pumpkin design will be on Oct. 28., and the winner will receive prizes from the park.

