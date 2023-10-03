Parkview Health named as one of the most loved places to work

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Parkview Health was recognized recently by Newsweek.

According to a news release, Parkview Health was named in Newsweek’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces of 2023.

Officials say this is the first time Parkview has made Newsweek’s list.

The release says the listings for this year were made after more than 2,000,000 employees from various companies were surveyed.

“Our obsession with creating the best workplace culture has led to incredible recognitions, such as this one from Newsweek. We have immense pride in the work of our more than 15,000 co-workers who focus every day on delivering excellence. Those highly engaged co-workers go on to produce high-quality care for our patients in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.”

Parkview Health officials said that they regularly ask for feedback from employees on job satisfaction, and this year, launched a company-wide culture survey.

The company’s release says more than 90% of those who completed the survey said they were “proud to work at Parkview.”

