Parkview Health named as one of the most loved places to work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Parkview Health was recognized recently by Newsweek.
According to a news release, Parkview Health was named in Newsweek’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces of 2023.
Officials say this is the first time Parkview has made Newsweek’s list.
The release says the listings for this year were made after more than 2,000,000 employees from various companies were surveyed.
Parkview Health officials said that they regularly ask for feedback from employees on job satisfaction, and this year, launched a company-wide culture survey.
The company’s release says more than 90% of those who completed the survey said they were “proud to work at Parkview.”
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.