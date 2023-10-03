Huntington Paralympian named to USA Men’s Goalball Team

Zach Buhler (l), of Huntington, Ind., competes in the goalball competition at the Tokyo 2020...
Zach Buhler (l), of Huntington, Ind., competes in the goalball competition at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games(Provided)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WPTA) - A Huntington man is among nine Paralympians selected to play for the USA Goalball Team, fighting for a chance to play in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The U.S. Association of Blind Athletes announced on Tuesday that Zach Buhler of Huntington joined the USA men’s Goalball Team roster. Buhler is an established goalball player and Paralympian, having previously competed at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Leaders say the team will need first-place finishes in Santiago, Chile, to secure their spot at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. According to a press release, a total of 12 athletes have been selected for the U.S. teams, including seven Paralympic medalists. The roster is as follows:

  • USA Women’s Goalball Team for the 2023 Parapan American Games
    • Mindy Cook (Columbus, Ohio)
    • Lisa Czechowski (Boonton, N.J.)
    • Amanda Dennis (Peachtree City, Ga.)
    • Ali Lawson (Jasper, Ga.)
    • Eliana Mason (Beaverton, Ore.)
    • Asya Miller (Portland, Ore.)
    • Head Coach: Jake Czechowski
    • Assistant Coach: John Potts
    • Athletic Trainer: Jennifer Brown
  • USA Men’s Goalball Team for the 2023 Parapan American Games
    • Zach Buhler (Huntington, Ind.)
    • Tre’Shaun Faison (Orange Park, Fla.)
    • Christian King (Virginia Beach, Va.)
    • Tyler Merren (Coral Springs, Fla.)
    • Matt Simpson (Smyrna, Ga.)
    • Calahan Young (Pittsburgh, Pa.) 
    • Head Coach: Keith Young
    • Assistant Coach: James Wallace
    • Athletic Trainer: Adam McDowell

Leaders say the goalball competition at the 2023 Parapan Am Games will be held at the Centro de Deportes Paralímpicos from Nov. 18-24.

