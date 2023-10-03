FWPD respond to unknown problem, woman and child in critical condition

A woman and a child are in the hospital in critical condition tonight.
By Karli VanCleave and Alex Null
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A woman and a child are in the hospital in critical condition tonight.

Around 5:30 p.m., Fort Wayne police officers say they were called to the 1200 block of Ralph Ave on the city’s west side for an unknown problem. That’s near Break & Run off Goshen Ave.

They say there they found the two suffering from injuries.

Police say they don’t think there’s any threat to the public.

Officers did not say how the two were injured or what exactly happened. Stay with us for updates.

