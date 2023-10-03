FWPD arrests self-proclaimed ‘serial pedophile’ Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says detectives arrested a 44-year-old man on several child molestation charges Tuesday morning.

Police say 44-year-old Donald “Dusty” Cornett is a self-proclaimed “serial pedophile” and was previously investigated for numerous offenses involving multiple different children.

In May, detectives say another child disclosed that they were a victim of Cornett, leading to criminal charges being filed. The department says he was arrested Tuesday morning around 11:30 along W Creighton Avenue.

Police say he is currently behind held at the Allen County jail on three child molestation charges. An initial hearing is set for Oct. 4, online court records show.

FWPD says they were assisted in the cases by the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center, the Dr. Bill Lewis Center For Children, the Indiana Department of Child Services - Allen County, the Fort Wayne Police Department Victims Assistance Unit, and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

