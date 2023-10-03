FWACC participates in Fall Empty the Shelters adoption event

(FWACC)
By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is once again encouraging the public to adopt pets.

This is part of its Fall Empty the Shelters event. Shelter officials say from Oct. 1-15, they will partner with the BISSELL Pet Foundation once again.

A news release says several locations are participating in the event: FWACC on Hillegas Road, as well as the Covington Veterinary Hospital, Westside Animal Hospital, Black Forest Cat Café, Pet Supplies Plus, and Petsmart stores.

Officials say with the Empty the Shelters event, $50 adoption fees are offered for dogs over the age of six months, and waived fees for adopting cats, kittens, and small animals.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event was created in 2016 to combat pet homelessness in the United States. It is the nation’s largest funded adoption event and has helped about 140,000 total pets in the U.S. and Canada find homes.

Since 2022, the FWACC has participated in Empty the Shelters and has seen more than 430 pets find new homes.

For more information on the foundation and the Empty the Shelters event, visit the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s website or FWACC’s website for more information on how to adopt a pet.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2023 Annular Solar Eclipse

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

Turn the Town Pink 2023

Turn the Town Pink: Vera Bradley Foundation hangs pink ribbons for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Walter
The Vera Bradley Foundation and the Lutheran Health Network began hanging Ribbons for Research throughout 21Country to raise money for breast cancer research. Each pink ribbon represents a donation made to the foundation.

Special Segments

Tell Julian: A Visit to Kuehnert Dairy Farm

Tell Julian: A Visit to Kuehnert Dairy Farm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julian Teekaram
Manager Andrew Kuehnert says the dairy farm has been in his family for more than 125 years. He says when they decided to open the farm to the public eleven years ago, he created something special. An ooey gooey grilled cheese sandwich he calls the “Mousetrap.”

News

Tell Julian: A Visit to Kuehnert Dairy Farm

Tell Julian: A Visit to Kuehnert Dairy Farm

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Steuben County

Pokagon State Park to host first Pumpkin Bike Trail in late October

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Pokagon State Park is hosting a fun bike trail in time for the Halloween holiday.

News

21Alive Morning New

Liz Braden's Tuesday morning forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
21Alive Morning New

News

Truck Fire US20

Fiery semi crash closes U.S. 20 for hours

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Krista Miller
Indiana State Police say a semi driver was going too fast for the curves on U.S. 20

News

Crash Map US 20

INDOT Crash investigation on US 20 all lanes block

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kevin Pearson
Between IN 327 and N 900 W (6 miles west of Angola).

News

New members sworn into CASA

Nine new members sworn into Allen County Court Appointed Special Advocates program

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Samantha Condra
The Allen County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program had nine new members sworn in this evening.

News

Never Your Fault

‘Never Your Fault’; Domestic violence campaign launched at Fort Wayne bars and restaurants

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Karli VanCleave
A new coaster campaign wants victims of domestic violence to know “it’s never your fault”.