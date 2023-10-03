FWACC participates in Fall Empty the Shelters adoption event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is once again encouraging the public to adopt pets.

This is part of its Fall Empty the Shelters event. Shelter officials say from Oct. 1-15, they will partner with the BISSELL Pet Foundation once again.

A news release says several locations are participating in the event: FWACC on Hillegas Road, as well as the Covington Veterinary Hospital, Westside Animal Hospital, Black Forest Cat Café, Pet Supplies Plus, and Petsmart stores.

Officials say with the Empty the Shelters event, $50 adoption fees are offered for dogs over the age of six months, and waived fees for adopting cats, kittens, and small animals.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event was created in 2016 to combat pet homelessness in the United States. It is the nation’s largest funded adoption event and has helped about 140,000 total pets in the U.S. and Canada find homes.

Since 2022, the FWACC has participated in Empty the Shelters and has seen more than 430 pets find new homes.

For more information on the foundation and the Empty the Shelters event, visit the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s website or FWACC’s website for more information on how to adopt a pet.

