Fort Wayne, Allen County partner for Tox-Saturday event this weekend

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) is working with the City of Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department for the final Tox-Saturday event of 2023.

All Allen County residents are invited to the Oct. 7 event to properly and safely dispose of unwanted hazardous household waste. It will be held at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 2260 Carroll Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees are asked to enter the facility from Fort Recovery Road off of Lima Road.

Leaders say waste like used motor oil, outdated paint, gasoline, fertilizers, and old household cleaners are among the various items that will be accepted.

Fees apply, officials say, and cash or check are the only form of payment accepted. If you’re not able to make the Saturday event, you can bring materials to the HHW Facility on any Tuesday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, visit their website.

