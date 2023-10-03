Fiery semi crash closes U.S. 20 for hours

Indiana State Police say the semi driver was going too fast for the curves on U.S. 20
Truck Fire US20
Truck Fire US20(WPTA)
By Krista Miller
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A semi crashed on U.S. 20 in Steuben County Monday evening, spilling fuel and catching fire.

Indiana State Police say 58-year-old Duvall Arnold was going too fast for the curves on U.S. 20, near CR 900 W, crashing his semi at about 6:30 P.M.

The crash sent 40,000 pounds of steel across both lanes of US20 and into the side ditches.

In the course of the crash, the semi’s fuel tank was pierced.

Investigators say the semi caught fire as Arnold got out through the windshield.

He had minor injuries and was cited for speeding.

US20 has been shut down since the crash, and as of 9:15 Monday evening, investigators believed the road would be closed “for the next couple hours.”

