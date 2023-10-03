City of Fort Wayne: GFL collecting trash early Thursday
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne is giving residents a heads-up about a change in garbage and recycling collection this Thursday.
Leaders say GFL will start collection at 4 a.m. on October 5 as maintenance work is being done on Allen Martin Drive, where GFL’s yard is located.
Officials recommend those who have a scheduled Thursday pickup set out their bins Wednesday evening.
