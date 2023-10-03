21Alive honored by Indiana Broadcasters Association for Zach Groth’s sports report

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 21Alive News was recently awarded for a special report by one of our own.

21Alive was honored with a 2023 IBA Spectrum Award for Sports Coverage in TV Market 2 for Zach Groth’s special report, “A Dash for Dad.” The award was given during a banquet Monday evening in Indianapolis.

The story placed a spotlight on Ashlyn Heller, who was determined to win track and field medals at the USA Games in Orlando in honor of her later father.

You can watch the full report below.

