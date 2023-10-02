A year later: Humane Fort Wayne reunites rescued beagles

By Jessica Walter
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Humane Fort Wayne held a special reunion for the beagles rescued from the now closed animal testing facility in Virginia. Each beagle has since been adopted.

As part of the event, Humane Fort Wayne provided a banner with the unique code tattooed on each of the beagles’ ears during their time in the testing facility. Those who adopted a beagle were able to strike out their dog’s code on the banner and replace it with their family-given name.

Humane Fort Wayne Executive Director Jessica Henry-Johnson says it’s a new chance at life.

“They’re dogs who spent the first part of their lives in very precarious, tumultuous situations and they’re here today and they’re all free and they’re meeting each other again under completely different circumstances,” she said.

BACKGROUND: Humane Fort Wayne rescuing 25 more beagles from breeding facility

Amy Walz came in from Indianapolis to adopt her beagle, Pete Best. She says she waited overnight at the airport to make sure she was able to be first in line at Humane Fort Wayne in the morning.

“He’s such a happy boy I just would feel like his spirit would be crushed if he had been there any longer, Walz said. “I don’t know how he came out of it being so happy!”

And as they say, a dog is a man’s best friend.

“He’s my best pal,” Walz added.

