WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Monday, October 2
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Monday, October 2.

  • We now know the name of a woman killed on I-69 Sunday morning.
  • Allen County Coroner details the death of a 19-year-old man found dead in the Maumee River.
  • Three Northwest Ohio Healthcare facilities are now part of Parkview Health.
  • October 30th will be the first day for leaf collection in Fort Wayne.

