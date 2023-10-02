Three NW Ohio healthcare centers join Parkview Health

(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Ohio (WPTA) - Parkview Health has gained three more facilities and team members, this time in Northwestern Ohio.

Officials with Parkview Health say two hospitals in Williams County, as well as an outpatient center in Fulton County, joined Parkview Health on Sunday.

According to a news release, the facilities are now renamed Parkview Bryan Hospital, Parkview Montpelier Hospital, and Parkview Archbold, and more than 700 staff members from those facilities will join Parkview, according to an agreement.

Parkview officials say there will be a transition period as the Ohio locations and their staffs fully integrate into Parkview Health.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

FILE PHOTO - 'Welcome Home Celebration' for Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana on July 28, 2023.

85 veterans to be recognized on the 45th Honor Flight of NE Indiana

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) has announced plans for its 45th Honor Flight to honor area veterans at the nation’s capital.

Special Segments

In this edition of “Community that Cares,” Kayla Stewart shares more about local non-profit...

Community that Cares: Birthday Bags

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kayla Stewart
In this edition of “Community that Cares,” Kayla Stewart shares more about local non-profit Birthday Bags.

News

South end of Crescent Ave. to close in part of ongoing construction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Harris
The construction headache continues on East State Boulevard and Crescent Avenue.

Crime

Crews from the Fort Wayne Police Department and Fort Wayne Fire Department are investigating...

Man found in Maumee River was shot multiple times, coroner says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in the Maumee River Thursday evening.

Latest News

News

Humane Fort Wayne Reunites Rescued Beagles

A year later: Humane Fort Wayne reunites rescued beagles

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
Humane Fort Wayne held a special reunion for the beagles rescued from the now closed animal testing facility in Virginia. Each beagle has since been adopted.

News

FILE PHOTO: The Bamboo Forest is set to open in early fall at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo.

Bamboo Forest officially open at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo held a special grand opening on Saturday.

News

21Alive Morning News

Liz Braden's Monday morning forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

News

One person killed in I-69 crash Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
First responders say they responded to a deadly crash early Sunday morning.

News

Motorcycle crash

Motorcycle collides with pickup truck, motorcyclist sent to hospital

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Emilia Miles
One motorcyclist is fighting for his life following a crash with a pickup early Sunday morning.

News

First Alert Forecast: 21Alive PM Forecast 10/01/2023

Updated: 14 hours ago