Three NW Ohio healthcare centers join Parkview Health

BRYAN, Ohio (WPTA) - Parkview Health has gained three more facilities and team members, this time in Northwestern Ohio.

Officials with Parkview Health say two hospitals in Williams County, as well as an outpatient center in Fulton County, joined Parkview Health on Sunday.

According to a news release, the facilities are now renamed Parkview Bryan Hospital, Parkview Montpelier Hospital, and Parkview Archbold, and more than 700 staff members from those facilities will join Parkview, according to an agreement.

“We are thrilled to welcome all of these teams to Parkview and are proud to help continue their legacy of caring for the Northwest Ohio community. Though patients may notice a little more Parkview green on these campuses, they can still expect to receive the same compassionate, high-quality care when they enter.”

Parkview officials say there will be a transition period as the Ohio locations and their staffs fully integrate into Parkview Health.

