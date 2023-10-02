Three NW Ohio healthcare centers join Parkview Health
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Ohio (WPTA) - Parkview Health has gained three more facilities and team members, this time in Northwestern Ohio.
Officials with Parkview Health say two hospitals in Williams County, as well as an outpatient center in Fulton County, joined Parkview Health on Sunday.
According to a news release, the facilities are now renamed Parkview Bryan Hospital, Parkview Montpelier Hospital, and Parkview Archbold, and more than 700 staff members from those facilities will join Parkview, according to an agreement.
Parkview officials say there will be a transition period as the Ohio locations and their staffs fully integrate into Parkview Health.
