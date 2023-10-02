South end of Crescent Ave. to close in part of ongoing construction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The construction headache continues on East State Boulevard and Crescent Avenue.

Starting Monday, Oct. 2, the south end of Crescent Avenue (south of the intersection with East State Blvd.) will be closed in part of ongoing roadwork in the East State Boulevard area.

City officials say the roadwork is needed to help improve crosswalks and traffic signals.

Officials with City Utilities say a westbound lane on East State Boulevard will reopen to allow travel in both directions between Kentucky Avenue and North Anthony Boulevard.

