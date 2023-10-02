One person killed in I-69 crash Sunday

By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - First responders say they responded to a deadly crash early Sunday morning.

According to a release from Fort Wayne police, the crash happened a little before 3:10 Sunday morning on I-69 near Coldwater Road.

The release says a car was driving north on I-69 and exiting on the 312 ramp to Coldwater Road when the driver left the exit ramp and crossed all northbound lanes.

Police say the car then went over a guardrail and drove down an embankment before going over another railing before stopping back on I-69 near exit 312B.

The news release says the driver of the vehicle was thrown from the car and then struck by a car that was driving north on I-69. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Police believe the driver who was ejected was speeding at the time of the crash.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released, and the official cause of the crash is under investigation.

