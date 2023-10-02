Nine new members sworn into Allen County Court Appointed Special Advocates program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program had nine new members sworn in this evening.

The CASA program strives to give neglected and/or abused children a voice in the courtroom, and the nine new volunteers today have decided they want to provide their voices.

The ceremony was held today as the new members got certificates and other CASA memorabilia like a cup and an umbrella. The volunteers just finished a 30-day training program to get them ready for the program.

If you would like to volunteer you can head to their website and fill out an application here.

