‘Never Your Fault’; Domestic violence campaign launched at Fort Wayne bars and restaurants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A new coaster campaign wants victims of domestic violence to know “it’s never your fault”.

The campaign is being launched at nearly 40 bars and restaurants in Fort Wayne through the Women’s Fund of Greater Fort Wayne. They call it an innovative QR code coaster campaign aimed at connecting survivors of gender-based violence to essential resources. The QR code takes people to nomatterwhatfw.org where they can access those resources.

Stephen Bailey with the fund says the campaign coincides with Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Bailey says the local businesses are collaborating to raise awareness and support for those affected by domestic and sexual violence.

Bailey says, in Allen County, 1 in 3 women are victims of domestic violence and 1 in 4 women are victims of sexual assault. He says the campaign wants to lower those statistics.

More than anything, he says, they want people to have easy access to help if they need it and empower victims to reach out and have conversations.

