Motorcycle collides with pickup truck, motorcyclist sent to hospital

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By Emilia Miles
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One motorcyclist is fighting for his life following a crash with a pickup early Sunday morning.

Police were called to North Clinton St. and Colony Driver for a crash just after midnight Sunday morning.

Once police arrived, they say they found a pickup truck and motorcycle damaged in the roadway.

According to police, the motorcycle was traveling north on N. Clinton and the truck was traveling east on Colony Dr. when they collided. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries, that were considered to be life-threatening.

Police say speed does not appear to be a factor in a factor in this crash. Instead, it may have been visibility issues due to the possibility of a nonfunctioning headlight. According to police, alcohol is also a factor in this crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

