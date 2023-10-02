Man found in Maumee River was shot multiple times, coroner says
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in the Maumee River Thursday evening.
The coroner says 19-year-old Austin Michael Seiman of Fort Wayne was identified as the man found dead in the river near Tecumseh Street a little before 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.
Seiman’s cause of death, according to the coroner’s news release, was from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was labeled a homicide.
The coroner’s office says Seiman is the 19th homicide in Fort Wayne and Allen County so far in 2023.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.