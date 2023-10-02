INsight’s Tony Betton Jr. honored with President Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WPTA) - The host of 21Alive’s INsight program will soon be taking home a prestigious volunteer service award honoring his years of community work.

Tony Betton Jr. will be honored with the President Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award and Presidential Volunteer Service Award medals during the Premiere Coalition Partner’s Association’s banquet on Saturday, October 21.

The award honors people and groups that give more than 4,000 hours of volunteering. The award will be presented by Dr. Beverly Kee later this month on behalf of the Points of Light, AmeriCorps, President Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Betton, Jr. joined 21Alive in 2020 as a weekend morning anchor, reporter, and producer. He then took on the weekday morning anchor position, focusing on special projects like “Young Entrepreneur of the Month” with Junior Achievement and “Women of 21Country,” highlighting the work of local women for Women’s History Month.

The Oct. 21 banquet is planned for 4-6 p.m. at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.

“INsight” is an independent production of WPTA TV and is unaffiliated with the 21Alive news department.

