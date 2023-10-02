GM furloughs workers at Marion Metal Center due to UAW strike

MARION, Ind. (WPTA) - The General Motors plant in Grant County is being impacted by the ongoing United Auto Workers (UAW) strike, reports say.

According to Reuters, General Motors announced Monday the company has furloughed 34 workers at the Marion Metal Center because of the strike’s impact. According to GM’s website, the plant opened in 1956 and employs 717 people.

21Alive News leaders called UAW Local 977 out of Marion, who refused all comments.

The company has also furloughed 160 workers at its plant in Parma, Ohio, Reuters reports.

Early on Monday morning, the Associated Press reported Mack Trucks confirmed a tentative agreement on a five-year contract with the UAW. On Friday, the UAW expanded strikes against Detroit automakers, ordering 7,000 more workers to walk off the job in Illinois and Michigan.

