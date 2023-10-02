Coroner identifies victim in Sunday crash along I-69

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who was killed in a crash on I-69 early Sunday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 3 a.m. on I-69 near Coldwater Road. Police say a driver was heading north on I-69 and exiting onto Coldwater Road when they left the exit ramp and crossed all northbound lanes.

After driving down an embankment and over two guardrails, police say the driver was thrown from the car and was struck by a passing driver. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has identified the woman as 25-year-old Marissa Jo Branning of Fort Wayne. The woman’s death marks the 34th traffic fatality so far this year. A GoFundMe has been created to help Branning’s family with funeral expenses, you can view it here.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

