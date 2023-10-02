Construction worker who died when section of automated train system fell in Indianapolis identified

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A construction worker who died Saturday when a section of a former automated train system fell in Indianapolis has been identified as a 38-year-old man, authorities said.

The worker was Luis Alberto Orozco Gonzalez, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

Gonzalez was part of a crew that was removing a small stretch of the former People Mover tracks near IU Health Methodist Hospital when he died after a section of the track fell, authorities said.

Police were called to the scene north of downtown Indianapolis shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of this valued construction worker,” IU Health said in a statement that expressed condolences to the worker’s relatives and co-workers.

What caused the track collapse remains under investigation as a section of street near the location where Gonzalez was fatally injured remains closed.

The Indiana Department of Labor’s IOSHA division has opened a safety-compliance inspection into the man’s death. An update on the agency’s inspection is expected in two to three months, The Indianapolis Star reported.

