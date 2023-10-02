City of Fort Wayne to begin leaf collection on Oct. 30

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Fort Wayne Street Department say they will begin leaf collection in the City’s 400+ neighborhoods at the end of the month.

This year’s pick-up will begin on Monday, Oct. 30, and will last through Friday, Dec. 15. Officials say the schedule may change based on weather conditions and need.

To keep up with schedule changes, residents are asked to visit this website for daily updates posted before 3 p.m. that specify where crews will be working the next day. Residents can also call 260-427-2302 to hear the daily updates.

The current 2023 pick-up schedule is as follows:

  • North Neighborhoods, October 30 – November 3 & November 27 – December 1
  • Central Neighborhoods, November 6 – November 9 & December 4 – December 8
  • South Neighborhoods, November 13 – November 17 & December 11 – December 15
2023 leaf collection neighborhoods
2023 leaf collection neighborhoods(staff)

Officials say there will be no leaf collection on November 10 for Veterans Day or November 23 -24 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Leaders laid out the following collection guidelines:

  • Rake leaves to the park strip in front of your home (not in the street) by 7 a.m. on the first day of the week when crews will be in your area.
  • Don’t put leaves in your trash or recycling cart.
  • Don’t burn leaves. It’s a violation of the City Code and can result in a fine.
  • Don’t place leaves in the street.
  • Don’t place leaves in or over storm drains.
  • Parents should remind children not to play in leaf piles near the street for safety and to assist motorists.

The department says in a press release that those with bagged leaves can call 311 to schedule a pick-up through the end of the year. Bags need to be placed at the curb before calling 311, leaders say.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

