Barbershop grand opening donates portions of proceeds to Boys & Girls Club

By Emilia Miles
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The grand opening for a new barbershop on the city’s north side benefited a local organization.

Justin Groves, the owner of Diligent Hands Barber Lounge, held a grand opening over the weekend. Throughout his life he always had a passion for cutting hair, but never really took it seriously until now.

During his event, Groves had a ribbon cutting, free food, music and more. While planning his event, he looked back at what he has accomplished and who had made who him who he is today.

An organization that came to his mind that he wanted to give back to; The Boys and Girls Club Fort Wayne. And get this, for every cut $5 was given back to the organization. The shop raised more than $350 and cut more than 50 heads Saturday.

The Boys and Girls Club has a program called Jim Kelley Career Pathway Center. It helps kids enter the workforce while also providing local employers with a resource to find trained and skilled employees. This is where the money will go.

To check out Diligent Barbershop, it’s located in the shopping center as Walmart off of Coldwater Road.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Missing woman found dead, boyfriend now suspect
Crews from the Fort Wayne Police Department and Fort Wayne Fire Department are investigating...
Man found in Maumee River was shot multiple times, coroner says
One person killed in I-69 crash Sunday
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle collides with pickup truck, motorcyclist sent to hospital
Three NW Ohio healthcare centers join Parkview Health

Latest News

Crash Map US 20
INDOT Crash investigation on US 20 all lanes block
New members sworn into CASA
Nine new members sworn into Allen County Court Appointed Special Advocates program
Never Your Fault
‘Never Your Fault’; Domestic violence campaign launched at Fort Wayne bars and restaurants
‘Never Your Fault’; Domestic violence campaign launched at Fort Wayne bars and restaurants
21Alive top 4 at 4
WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4