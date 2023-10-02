Barbershop grand opening donates portions of proceeds to Boys & Girls Club

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The grand opening for a new barbershop on the city’s north side benefited a local organization.

Justin Groves, the owner of Diligent Hands Barber Lounge, held a grand opening over the weekend. Throughout his life he always had a passion for cutting hair, but never really took it seriously until now.

During his event, Groves had a ribbon cutting, free food, music and more. While planning his event, he looked back at what he has accomplished and who had made who him who he is today.

An organization that came to his mind that he wanted to give back to; The Boys and Girls Club Fort Wayne. And get this, for every cut $5 was given back to the organization. The shop raised more than $350 and cut more than 50 heads Saturday.

The Boys and Girls Club has a program called Jim Kelley Career Pathway Center. It helps kids enter the workforce while also providing local employers with a resource to find trained and skilled employees. This is where the money will go.

To check out Diligent Barbershop, it’s located in the shopping center as Walmart off of Coldwater Road.

