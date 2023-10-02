Bamboo Forest officially open at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

FILE PHOTO: The Bamboo Forest is set to open in early fall at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo.
FILE PHOTO: The Bamboo Forest is set to open in early fall at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo.(Fort Wayne Children's Zoo)
By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo held a special grand opening on Saturday.

Zoo officials say the Bamboo Forest Adventure Paly and Marketplace officially opened for visitors on Sept. 30 and is part of what officials say is the reimagined Asian Trek area of the zoo.

The Bamboo Forest is across from the Red Panda Ridge, which opened in May.

According to the zoo’s news release, a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday for the new area before welcoming the first visitors.

According to the zoo, the Bamboo Forest will include:

  • Adventure Play for kids of all ages, including Sky Tykes for kids under 48″ – tickets can be purchased online at kidszoo.org for the Bamboo Forest Adventure Play - $10 for 45 minutes of play.
  • • Two-story ropes-style course with 27 different elements.
  • • Free flying sky rail over 120′ in length.
  • • Marketplace will combine retail and grab-and-go food offerings in an indoor/outdoor space.
  • • Family restrooms, including one with an adult changing station.
  • • Water bottle refilling station.
  • • Outdoor deck overlooking the adventure play area

The zoo first announced plans for the Bamboo Forest in July.

BACKGROUND: Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo teases opening of ‘Bamboo Forest’ adventure playground

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is open through Oct. 29.

