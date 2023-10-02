Annular solar eclipse takes place this month. What is it and can we see it in 21Country?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (21Alive) - Many people likely know a total solar eclipse will happen in April 2024, but a different solar eclipse will take place this month.

On October 14th, the United States will be in the path of what’s called an Annular Solar Eclipse, but how is that different from the Total Solar Eclipse?

Both types of eclipses involved the moon passing in front of the sun, but an annular solar eclipse is when the moon partly covers the sun because the moon is at or near the farthest position from earth, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. This leaves a small bit of the sun still visible on the outside perimeter, which is known as the annulus, the namesake for this type of eclipse. This is also known as a “ring of fire.” The ring of fire will only be visible for those within the path of totality.

A Total Solar Eclipse happens when the moon completely covers the sun’s disk. This will darken the sky and give those in the path of totality a view of the sun’s corona, or the outer atmosphere of the sun.

Here in northern Indiana, the moon will only cover about 40% of the sun with the path of totality crossing the Southwestern United States.

What you need to know: October 14th from about 11:40am until 2:30 pm, those of us here in NE Indiana and NW Ohio can see part of the annular solar eclipse, but just a reminder DO NOT look directly at the sun without special eclipse glasses with special filters, or other safe viewing methods approved by NASA. As always with astronomical events, viewer experience is weather dependent.

