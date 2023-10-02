85 veterans to be recognized on the 45th Honor Flight of NE Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) has announced plans for its 45th Honor Flight to honor area veterans at the nation’s capital.

Leaders say the flight is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 11. This time around, 85 veterans in the Summit City are confirmed to participate, including one post-WWII veteran, three Korean War veterans, eight Cold War veterans, 72 Vietnam veterans, and one Lebanon/Grenada veteran. Among those, officials say five have been awarded the Purple Heart Medal.

So far, the HFNEI has helped arrange flights for over 3,300 veterans to travel from Fort Wayne to be honored in Washington, D.C.

A “Welcome Home Celebration” is planned at the Fort Wayne airport for 9 p.m. that evening. Those who participate are asked to arrive by 8 p.m. and park in the long-term parking lot.

“We are so thankful for the community support of Honor Flight so we can Honor our Veterans with their trip to Washington, D.C. We look forward to having a large crowd at the Fort Wayne International Airport to welcome these Veterans home,” organizers say in a release.

