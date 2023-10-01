Concordia boys and girls cross country runners sweep SAC meets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Concordia boys and girls cross country teams dominated the Summit Athletic Conference meets at Northrop on Saturday morning.

The Cadets Vaughn Hendrickson secured first place in the boys’ meet, followed by teammate Nick Spielman in second and Northrop’s Conyer Wilson finishing third.

Concordia’s Mallory Weller, Lexi Panning and Sidney Scheumann finished first, second and third, in that order, in the girls’ race.

