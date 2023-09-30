Fort 4 Fitness returns for 16th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Thousands turned out to participate and watch the 16th annual Fort 4 Fitness Fall Festival.

The annual event is Fort Wayne’s largest community fitness event that takes place in the heart of the city. Every year, thousands take part in the four races including 4 mile, 10K, Half Marathon, and Triple Crown events.

With the firing of the ceremonial Old Fort canon, runners started at 7:30 a.m. Even with the overcast conditions and the thick fog, it did not slow participants down from crossing the finish line at Parkview Field.

Near the start line was Kokomo resident James Vest who stood with a sign that read ‘Pasta at the finish! Go Angie.’ Vest told 21 Alive News that the sign showed support for his wife who beat cancer and was running her first Fort 4 Fitness half marathon.

“This has been so great,” James Vest said. “It’s amazing chaos and it looks like fun. It makes my heart jump. To see her run and her passion for running, I’m glad to see her go with her dreams.”

More than four thousand people participated in this year’s event. 21 Alive is happy to report Angie got her pasta and is now training for a marathon.

