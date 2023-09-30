‘Battle of the Robots’ Competition held at North Side High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - There was plenty of action inside North Side High School basketball court Thursday, but instead of students running, throwing, and moving up and down the court, it was robots.

Dozens of teams around Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio participated in the big Battle of the Robots Saturday, at Northside High School.

The off-season event will give students the opportunity to test out new team members and try out new tactics to out-score opponents in a friendly push, pin, and hit competition.

Organizers say there will be more events in the near future.

