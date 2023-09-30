‘Battle of the Robots’ Competition held at North Side High School

By WPTA Staff, Taylor Williams and Samantha Condra
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - There was plenty of action inside North Side High School basketball court Thursday, but instead of students running, throwing, and moving up and down the court, it was robots.

Dozens of teams around Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio participated in the big Battle of the Robots Saturday, at Northside High School.

The off-season event will give students the opportunity to test out new team members and try out new tactics to out-score opponents in a friendly push, pin, and hit competition.

Organizers say there will be more events in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were involved in a short pursuit Friday near Winchester and Bluffton roads.
Police chase leads to crash on city’s south side
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Crews from the Fort Wayne Police Department and Fort Wayne Fire Department are investigating...
Crews investigating after body pulled from Maumee River
Fort Wayne Police charged Trae Bennett with domestic battery, invasion of privacy, and criminal...
Man arrested after hours-long standoff on city’s south side
The homeowner said he does not know the suspect and has never seen him in the neighborhood...
Ring camera shows burglar singing (surprisingly well) before breaking into home, police say

Latest News

A new headstone was placed in Lindenwood Cemetery to honor a fallen Civil War Solider.
Civil War Memorials unveiled at Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum
Thousands participated in the 16th Fort 4 Fitness in downtown Fort Wayne.
Fort 4 Fitness returns for 16th year
First Alert Forecast: 21Alive PM Forecast 09/30/2023
Civil War Memorials unveiled at Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum