Man arrested, faces child porn charge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man was arrested early Friday morning on the city’s far southeast side and is facing a charge of crimes against children.

63-year-old John Arthur Schell was arrested a little before 8 a.m. Friday after detectives received a tip about him downloading and viewing child pornography.

According to a Fort Wayne Police Department release, detectives say the explicit content was downloaded to at least one device at Schell’s home.

Officers say they served a search warrant at Schell’s home Friday morning and collected several electronic devices after Schell was arrested.

The release says Schell faces one count of possession of child pornography.

