Man arrested, faces child porn charge

63-year-old John Schell
63-year-old John Schell(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man was arrested early Friday morning on the city’s far southeast side and is facing a charge of crimes against children.

63-year-old John Arthur Schell was arrested a little before 8 a.m. Friday after detectives received a tip about him downloading and viewing child pornography.

According to a Fort Wayne Police Department release, detectives say the explicit content was downloaded to at least one device at Schell’s home.

Officers say they served a search warrant at Schell’s home Friday morning and collected several electronic devices after Schell was arrested.

The release says Schell faces one count of possession of child pornography.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Special Segments

Linda Likes It: Fort Wayne Artists Guild

Linda Likes It: Fort Wayne Artists Guild

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Linda Jackson
The Fort Wayne Artists Guild has been around more than 60 years, and these days, it has a newer home in the Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center.

News

21Alive News at 4

Linda Likes It: Fort Wayne Artists Guild

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

News

YLNI Farmers Market Wraps Up Summer Season

Last weekend for YLNI Farmers Market’s outdoor season on Barr Street

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
Indiana’s favorite farmers market will wrap up its summer season this weekend before heading to their winter location. The YLNI Farmers Market announced last week that they snagged the top spot for the second year in a row in Indiana.

News

21Alive Morning News

Liz Braden's Friday morning forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

Latest News

News

Crews investigating after body pulled from Maumee River

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Fort Wayne Police charged Trae Bennett with domestic battery, invasion of privacy, and criminal...

A Fort Wayne southside standoff ends with one arrest

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kevin Pearson
Fort Wayne Police arrested one man after an hours-long standoff at a home in the 3700 block of S. Barr Street.

News

Fort Wayne Police arrested two suspects after an hours-long standoff at a home in the 3700...

standoff barr street

Updated: 18 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

breaking

Crews from the Fort Wayne Police Department and Fort Wayne Fire Department are investigating...

Crews investigating after body pulled from Maumee River

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
Crews from the Fort Wayne Police Department and Fort Wayne Fire Department are investigating after they say a body was pulled from the Maumee River Thursday afternoon.

News

Anderson man killed in crash involving van, train in Grant County

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old man was killed after his van was struck by a train Thursday afternoon.

News

21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Bed Bath & Beyond scams

Updated: 20 hours ago