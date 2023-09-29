Linda Likes It: Fort Wayne Artists Guild

By Linda Jackson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Artists Guild has been around more than 60 years, and these days, it has a newer home in the Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center.

It’s a place for local artists to display and sell their works and a place designed to help raise awareness about the local art scene.

Evening anchor Linda Jackson has more in this week’s Linda Likes It.

