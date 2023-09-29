Last weekend for YLNI Farmers Market’s outdoor season on Barr Street

By Jessica Walter
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana’s favorite farmers market will wrap up its summer season this weekend before heading to their winter location. The YLNI Farmers Market announced last week that they snagged the top spot for the second year in a row in Indiana.

The market runs on Barr Street every Saturday from May to October. There are food trucks and hundreds of local vendors each week and thousands come to the market every Saturday.

The indoor season begins October 7th in the Olde East End Building on Berry Street. It will be held there on Saturdays from 9 to 1 through April.

