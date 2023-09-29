High school students make banner to cover vandalism

Vandalism Near Wawasee HS
Vandalism Near Wawasee HS(Staff at Wawasee HS)
By Olivia Fletter
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SYRACUSE, Ind. (WPTA) - Students at Wawasee High School came together Friday to turn a negative situation around.

That’s after a classmate’s home was spray painted with hurtful messages.

Art teacher Christi Ziebarth and her students created a banner to cover up the vandalism. Ziebarth said she provided the room, paint, and a tarp, and the students worked together as a team to come up with the artwork you see pictured here.

“The students held that banner and carried it through the halls of the school and they were close. Even their hands and shoulders were touching as they walked it all the way down the road to the house. When they watched the banner go up, they were huddled in groups, but they were together. When they walked back, they were together. And when we got back, they wanted to stay together, so they’re together again” she says.

The students say they will remember this act of kindness for a very long time.

