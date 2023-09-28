Wabash man killed in early morning crash, police say

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after a 33-year-old man was killed in a crash early Thursday morning.

Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash around 4 a.m. at the intersection of SR 15 and CR 900 North. Officers say they believe a man driving a Mazda CX5 was heading eastbound on CR 900 North and blew through the stop sign, striking a Ford Escape in the intersection.

The crash caused both vehicles to go off of the roadway and into the yard of a nearby property.

Police say the driver of the Ford Escape, 33-year-old Nathaniel D. Foster of Wabash, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mazda and the two passengers in his car at the time were not seriously injured.

At the time of this report, the department says the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.