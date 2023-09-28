Two in custody following hourslong standoff on city’s south side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department had several units outside a southside home Thursday afternoon for an investigation involving a barricaded subject.

Online police logs show officers were first called to the South Barr Street home, near South Side High School, around 10:55 a.m. on reports of a domestic disturbance. Police tell us someone barricaded themselves inside the home and refused to come out.

Officials with Fort Wayne Community Schools say South Side High School was not on lockdown or lockout during the investigation.

Around 4:30 p.m., police say two men were taken into custody. They tell us a woman was also inside the home at the time but was not involved in the investigation and was not taken into custody.

