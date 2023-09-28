State Auditor Klutz resigning after 20 years of service

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Auditor of State Tera Klutz announced Thursday morning she is stepping down from the role after 20 years of service.

Klutz has held the job of State Auditor since 2010 and was recently named the first State Comptroller of Indiana. Prior to taking on the State Comptroller position, she served as the County Auditor in Allen County.

Gov. Eric Holcomb, who appointed Klutz in 2017, thanked her for her faithful service:

“I’m grateful for Tera’s service and partnership as Indiana’s State Auditor, now State Comptroller, since I appointed her in 2017. As the first CPA to serve in the position, Tera has been a faithful fiscal steward with a keen focus on transparency and accountability, most notably by modernizing technology. Throughout her tenure, Indiana has been recognized nationally for its responsible financial reporting. I wish her the absolute best in this next chapter.”

In 2016, that state’s website says Klutz was named Auditor of the Year by the Indiana Auditors’ Association for her “dedicated and tireless work.”

She will continue her service through November 30, her office said in a release.

“I am excited about my next chapter - spending more time with family and friends, and returning to a career in the private sector. I have committed to helping the Governor, if so desired, to find a qualified individual to serve as Indiana’s next State Comptroller and assist in a smooth transition of responsibilities.”

