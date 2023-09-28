Rescue Mission opens full-service clinic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission made an exciting announcement Thursday morning.

Officials with the mission say they partnered with Alliance Health Centers to open a new full-service clinic inside the Rescue Mission building on E. Washington Blvd.

Organization leaders say the clinic will offer primary care as well as behavioral health services.

The organization’s news release says that Alliance Health Centers will have staff specially trained and educated on working with homeless people and provide access to everyone in a more central location.

“This new clinic will revolutionize the way we can care for those we serve and provide a level of care not previously available in the community. We will be able to provide someone with all the services they would need in one building. Removing massive barriers previously in place for the homeless and marginalized in our community.”

The release says a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.