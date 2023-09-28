Remains belonging to Indiana native who went missing on Mother’s Day 2020 found in Colorado

Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.(KKTV)
By Gray News staff and Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (Gray News) - The search for a missing mother from Colorado has reached a tragic end.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday that remains found during a search on Sept. 22 were positively identified as Suzanne Morphew.

WTHR reports Morphew, a 49-year-old mother of two who grew up in Madison County, went missing in May 2020 from her home.

The identification was completed by the El Paso County coroner on Wednesday.

The news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation adds officials were searching in Saguach County for an incident that wasn’t related to Morphew’s disappearance.

“Specific information about the location and the state of the remains are being withheld at this time,” part of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation news release stated. “No arrests have been made since the remains were located. Updates will be provided as information becomes available during this ongoing investigation. Family notifications have been made following the formal identification of Suzanne Morphew.”

The public is still asked to report any information that might be related to Suzanne Morphew’s case by calling 719-312-7530.

“While this case has garnered attention from around the world, it has touched our community and the sheriff’s office deeply,” Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said. “We have never stopped our investigation and will continue to follow all leads in pursuit of justice for Suzanne.”

The remains were located in the 12th Judicial District, and District Attorney Anne Kelly has been notified according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

“Although locating Suzanne’s remains is a critical component of this investigation, and for her family, we are left with many more questions than answers, and it would be a disservice to conduct a news conference at this time,” Spezze said.

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office shows Barry...
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office shows Barry Morphew in Salida, Colo. Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation found the remains of Suzanne Morphew, 49, during an unrelated search near the small southern Colorado town of Moffat on Friday, and she was positively identified Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Morphew's husband, Barry Morphew, was charged in her presumed death, but prosecutors dropped charges against him last year just as he was about to go on trial. (Source: Chaffee County Sheriff)

At one point, her husband Barry Morphew was a suspect in the case, but charges were eventually dropped.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kingston Senior Care Open House

Updated: 5 minutes ago

Crime

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at...

New Haven police seeking help identifying robbery suspect

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders with the New Haven Police Department say they are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say was involved with a robbery at a payday loan business on Thursday.

News

ISP investigating inmate death at Miami Correctional Facility

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Indiana State Police say detectives are investigating after a 29-year-old inmate was found dead at the Miami Correctional Facility earlier this week.

News

S Barr Street investigation

FWPD responding to reports of barricaded subject on city’s south side

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Fort Wayne Police Department has several units at a southside home Thursday afternoon for an investigation involving a barricaded subject.

News

Wabash man killed in early morning crash, police say

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

21Alive News at 6

Three arrested on drug charges following pursuit in Adams County

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

News

21Alive News at 6

Several Indiana banks, credit unions reporting ATM outages

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

News

Rescue Mission opens full-service clinic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission made an exciting announcement Thursday morning.

Politics

Auditor of State Tera Klutz

State Auditor Klutz resigning after 20 years of service

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Auditor of State Tera Klutz announced Thursday morning she is stepping down from the role after 20 years of service.

News

One arrested after leading Decatur police on chase to Fort Wayne

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Decatur police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he led them on a chase that ended on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.