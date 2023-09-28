Plea deal thrown out for former Bishop Luers teacher in child seduction case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A plea deal that would have allowed a now-former teacher accused in a child seduction case to avoid jail time has been rejected by an Allen County judge.

COURT DOCS: Ex-Bishop Luers teacher charged after having sexual relations with three students

On Aug. 17, former Bishop Luers teacher and coach Jordan M. Miller entered a plea agreement for two counts of child seduction that called for him to serve four years on probation.

Allen County prosecutors say that plea deal was rejected on Thursday. A status conference has been set for Oct. 6, court records show.

Miller was first charged with two counts of child seduction in May of 2023 after one victim went to police to report that Miller made unwanted advances towards her while she was a student at Bishop Luers. Two more students later came forward, also reporting inappropriate relationships with Miller.

