One arrested after leading Decatur police on chase to Fort Wayne

(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DECATUR, Ind. (WPTA) - Decatur police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he led them on a chase that ended on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.

Police say they were called to a business on Heritage Trail around 1:20 Wednesday afternoon on a report of “possible fraudulent activity.”

Officers say one man, 34-year-old Paul Lane, was arrested at the scene, and 28-year-old Lawrence Freeman drove off in a car.

According to a news release, police found the vehicle Freeman was driving near an intersection, where they tried to pull him over, but Freeman took off.

The release says Freeman led police on a chase through Decatur on U.S. 27.

The Decatur Police Department says the chase ended near Hannah Street and Tillman Road when police said Freeman got out of the car and ran off before he was arrested a short time later.

Police say both Freeman and Lane have been “committing similar criminal acts at numerous businesses in Northeast Indiana.”

Police say Freeman was charged with fraud and resisting arrest, and Lane was charged with fraud.

