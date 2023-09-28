New Haven police seeking help identifying robbery suspect

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the New Haven Police Department say they are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say was involved with a robbery at a payday loan business on Thursday.

Officers say the robbery happened around 12:40 p.m. Thursday at Check into Cash, at 815 Lincoln Hwy W in New Haven. Witnesses told officers a man entered the business and demanded all the cash from the drawers.

They say he then put the cash in a large trash bag and took off on foot. Officers say they searched the area on foot with a K-9 and used a drone but could not locate him. Police say they do not know whether or not the man was armed as no weapon was spotted.

Witnesses described the man as being about 25 years old, 5′7″ tall, and about 150 pounds. They say he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark sweatpants, a black mask, and dark glasses.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at (260) 748-7080 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.

