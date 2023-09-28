Man arrested after hours-long standoff on city’s south side

By Kevin Pearson and Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Police arrested a man after an hours-long standoff at a home in the 3700 block of S. Barr Street.

Fort Wayne police and SWAT units talked with the suspect through bullhorns to get them out of the home voluntarily.

Police at the scene said they deployed a battering ram and rammed into the front door shortly before arresting 28-year-old Trae Bennett.

Police said Bennett is being charged with Domestic Battery causing moderate bodily Injury, Invasion of privacy with prior conviction, and criminal confinement.

According to court documents, police were called to the Barr Street home a little after 3 p.m. on Wednesday on a battery report.

- SOME OF THE DETAILS BELOW ARE GRAPHIC -

According to the officer who arrived at the home, the victim told police she had been beaten by Bennett, who she said was her boyfriend.

The officer said in court documents the woman had “extensive bruising” all over her body, as well as two black eyes, and the right side of her face was swollen.

The victim also told police Bennett had beaten her on Sept. 22, stating she had lost consciousness during the attack.

Court documents say that Bennett has a history of domestic violence against the girlfriend.

Police confirmed that the woman had an active order of protection against Bennett, which was issued on June 26.

The probable cause document says on Thursday, the victim told an FWPD victim advocate and said Bennett was sitting next to her and she could not leave the home.

Documents also show that Bennett did not know the woman was in contact with the advocate.

Police said negotiators made several attempts to reach both Bennett and the woman inside the home, all with no response. Court documents say police believed the girlfriend was being held against her will inside the home.

Police at the scene say Bennett eventually came out of the home after officers say “less lethal gas munitions” were used.

Updated: 23 hours ago