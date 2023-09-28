Kindergartener calls 911 to save mom’s life

WARSAW, Ind. (WPTA) - Debora Derrickson had just finished dinner with her son Cayden at a restaurant in Warsaw. He celebrated his 6th birthday earlier this month. They were driving along Old Road 30 when Debora says she felt sick.

“I just felt real confused, so I pulled over because I couldn’t feel like I could drive anymore,” she says. She told Cayden to call his father. He did, but then Cayden says his mom’s condition worsened. He called 9-1-1.

“We’re in a car and my mom’s not feeling good. She’s not talking good. Her sugar’s high and she’s not talking good,” Cayden told the Kosciusko County dispatcher.

The dispatcher helped him relay the location where the car was parked on the side of the road. “You’re ok, take a big deep breath for me ok,” she said. Cayden was also able to tell the dispatcher they were in a Chrysler.

An ambulance arrived and took Debora to the hospital, where she says doctors told her that her blood sugar had spiked. She has fully recovered. “I couldn’t ask for a better kid,” she says. “I never thought that my kid would be the one to save me. He’s my hero, he’s definitely my hero.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.