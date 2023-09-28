Kindergartener calls 911 to save mom’s life

The North Webster six-year-old reacted quickly
By Tom Powell
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ind. (WPTA) - Debora Derrickson had just finished dinner with her son Cayden at a restaurant in Warsaw. He celebrated his 6th birthday earlier this month. They were driving along Old Road 30 when Debora says she felt sick.

“I just felt real confused, so I pulled over because I couldn’t feel like I could drive anymore,” she says. She told Cayden to call his father. He did, but then Cayden says his mom’s condition worsened. He called 9-1-1.

“We’re in a car and my mom’s not feeling good. She’s not talking good. Her sugar’s high and she’s not talking good,” Cayden told the Kosciusko County dispatcher.

The dispatcher helped him relay the location where the car was parked on the side of the road. “You’re ok, take a big deep breath for me ok,” she said. Cayden was also able to tell the dispatcher they were in a Chrysler.

An ambulance arrived and took Debora to the hospital, where she says doctors told her that her blood sugar had spiked. She has fully recovered. “I couldn’t ask for a better kid,” she says. “I never thought that my kid would be the one to save me. He’s my hero, he’s definitely my hero.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crews investigating after body pulled from Maumee River

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

S Barr Street investigation

A Fort Wayne southside standoff ends with one arrest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Pearson
Fort Wayne Police arrested one man after an hours-long standoff at a home in the 3700 block of S. Barr Street.

News

Fort Wayne Police arrested two suspects after an hours-long standoff at a home in the 3700...

standoff barr street

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

breaking

Crews from the Fort Wayne Police Department and Fort Wayne Fire Department are investigating...

Crews investigating after body pulled from Maumee River

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
Crews from the Fort Wayne Police Department and Fort Wayne Fire Department are investigating after they say a body was pulled from the Maumee River Thursday afternoon.

News

Anderson man killed in crash involving van, train in Grant County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old man was killed after his van was struck by a train Thursday afternoon.

Latest News

News

21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Bed Bath & Beyond scams

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Allen County Fire Districts ask for millions for 2024 budgets

Updated: 4 hours ago

Community

Union Street Market

Union Street Market adds Italian restaurant, wine bar

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Union Street Market at Electric Works has added two new vendors to its offerings, leaders announced on Thursday.

News

The Allen County Council spent the morning discussing increases to the county's fire districts'...

Allen County Fire Districts ask for millions for 2024 budgets

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Allen County Fire District officials are asking for larger budgets for 2024.

News

21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Bed Bath & Beyond scams

21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Bed Bath & Beyond scams

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tylor Brummett
It’s been more than five months since Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy. Since then, scammers have taken advantage of the situation by creating fake websites and fake sales.