ISP investigating inmate death at Miami Correctional Facility

MIAMI, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police say detectives are investigating after a 29-year-old inmate was found dead at the Miami Correctional Facility earlier this week.

Officers say ISP detectives at the Peru Post were contacted by leaders at the facility on Wednesday to investigate the death of an inmate, 29-year-old Dwayne Pope.

ISP says its investigators are being assisted by the Miami County Coroner’s Office and Miami Correctional Facility Investigators.

Leaders say an autopsy is pending to determine his exact cause of death. They say his family has been notified.

