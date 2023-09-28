A Fort Wayne southside standoff ends with one arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Police arrested a man after an hours-long standoff at a home in the 3700 block of S. Barr Street.

FW police and SWAT units talked with the suspect through bullhorns to get them out of the home voluntarily.

Eventually, the Police deployed a battering ram and rammed into the front door.

Police took 28-year-old Trae Bennett into custody.

Police said Bennett is being charged with Domestic Battery causing moderate bodily Injury, Invasion of privacy with prior conviction, and criminal confinement.

Police are still investigating the case.

